PMC issues health advisory for Conjunctivitis

Following an outbreak of Conjunctivitis in Maharashtra, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a health advisory, urging citizens to take preventive measures and visit the nearest hospital in case of symptoms of the disease. PMC issued a health advisory, urging citizens to take preventive measures and visit the nearest hospital in case of symptoms of the disease (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The health advisory has been issued in the wake of the rise in cases of Conjunctivitis and other eye infections in Alandi and Buldhana. People have been urged to avoid self-medication or home remedies and visit government health facilities if they develop symptoms.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC said that cases of Conjunctivitis and other eye infections are on the rise in Maharashtra, and ward medical officers and zonal medical officers have been asked to take preventive measures in areas where cases of Conjunctivitis have been reported.

Dr Pawar cautioned that Conjunctivitis is ‘highly contagious’ and proper hygiene needs to be maintained to check its spread. “Due to the rainy season and humidity, cases of viral Conjunctivitis (eye flu) are on the rise. The symptoms include itching, red eyes, swelling of eyelids and white discharge from the infected eye/s. In case of infection, individuals should avoid visiting public places. Bath towels, bed sheets and other clothes of infected persons should be separately and regularly washed to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members,” he said.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that cases of Conjunctivitis are increasing in the state and health officials have been asked to raise awareness about the disease and its symptoms. “In case children or staff in schools, hostels or orphanages are infected, they should be isolated. The infected individual should be isolated and he/she should take rest at home and take measures to prevent the infection from spreading to others. The disease is mild but people should not take it lightly and visit a doctor if required,” he said.

According to the health advisory, the civic body has made adequate arrangements for medicines at PMC-run hospitals. The infection is mild and not fatal, and people should not panic. Following preventive measures can help keep the infection at bay. The health department has urged people to visit PMC-run hospitals if they have symptoms of eye flu and has asked them to avoid self-medication or home remedies.

