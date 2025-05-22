Constable suspended for proceeding on sick leave, misusing name of senior

Deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch) Milind Mohite has suspended a constable attached to his office for disobeying his official order dated February 6 to report on duty. Mohite’s order stated that ever since his relieve from the previous posting, constable Jagtap had proceeded on sick leave. He stated that Jagtap also misused the name of a senior police official and took ₹8.22 lakh worth of ornaments from a jeweller without paying for the valuables.

Mohite’s order stated that ever since his relieve from the previous posting, constable Jagtap had proceeded on sick leave. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)