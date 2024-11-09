Constituency watch: Young voters want jobs, infra development in Maval

The Maval constituency is a popular tourist destination, famous for its dams, caves, forts, and awe-inspiring mountainous beauty. Lonavla, Khandala, and Pavananagar are major tourist attractions here. The contest here is between sitting MLA Sunil Shelke (in pic) of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who faces a challenge from NCP rebel candidate, Bapu Bhegade, who will fight as an independent candidate (HT PHOTO)

The exodus of companies from industrial hubs like Talegaon, Urse, and Takwe Budruk, amongst others, is a cause for concern for young voters. The regular traffic chaos at the Kanhe railway gate is a major problem for the companies and employees working in the industries located in Maval. The road widening work is stalled due to opposition from locals. Besides, the MIDC project in Maval is stuck due to environmental clearance.

In city areas like Talegaon, Wadgaon, Lonavla and Kamshet traffic congestion is a major problem.

“There is a need for road widening of these vital roads. The encroachment of the shop owners and small times vendors should be removed. There is a lack of parking space in these city areas due to encroachment which leads to regular traffic congestion,” said Vaishali Bhosale, a resident.

She added, “The exodus of companies should be stopped and a need for more industrial units to be established in the tehsil. Besides, job priority should be given to locals.”

Another major problem is accidents in the villages connected to the Lonavla- Dehu Road old highway. Minor and major accidents are common in areas like Dehu Road Chowk, Somatne Phata, Talegaon, Wadgaon, Kanhe, Kamshet, Jambhul and Karla Phata all have turned into black spots. Despite the survey being conducted multiple times the underpass and foot-over bridge work to cross the road has been pending for over a decade. Besides, farmers affected during the Pavana dam project have been awaiting compensation and rehabilitation for the past 52 years.

Furthermore, tourist spots like Lonavla, Kanhe, Pavana Dam and Kambare Andhar Maval lack good roads, parking facilities, public toilets and lodging facilities. The narrow roads in this area are a common reason for traffic congestion and arguments between the locals and tourists.

Given the rise in the population power cuts is a major problem in the area. During the rainy season, locals have to witness power cuts for 15 to 20 days. Drinking water and domestic water for use is not a problem in the constituency but incidents of contaminated drinking water is common in the constituency.

Deepak Patil, a resident, said, “The overall electricity demand has increased in the area. The electric poles and lines all are old and rusted and need to be changed on priority. Considering the demand for electricity the number of substations and transformers should be increased in the area. Besides, the crime rate in the Tehsil has also significantly gone up.”

Shelke said, “I envision making Maval renowned not just in Maharashtra but across the country as a tourism hub, which will help create sustainable employment and business opportunities. My goal is to ensure that every hamlet here has access to roads, electricity, water, education, and healthcare.”

“In the next five years, I am committed to bringing development to every citizen and reshaping Maval’s future. I seek their strong support once again, and I am confident it will win by a huge margin,” he said.

Bhegade meanwhile stated that the vision is to preserve the pride of Maval while promoting industrialisation and supporting local businesses.

“Our culture is gradually fading, and I am dedicated to safeguarding it. To empower women, we are launching two skill centres—one in a rural area and the other in an urban area—each spanning five acres. These centres will enable women in the taluka to start their own businesses and pursue their dreams. Also, given the increasing incidents of crimes against women, it is essential to enforce strong legal action. I will stand as a guardian for them to help provide a sense of safety,” he said.

Bhegade pointed out that local youth are still struggling with unemployment. “For the past 25 years, I have helped many young men and women secure jobs. Once elected, I will collaborate with companies to ensure that more local youth are employed.”

“In the last five years, there has been a rise in addiction among young people, as well as an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour. Maval needs a representative who will stand firm and directly address these issues,” he added.