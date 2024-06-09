Construction worker falls to death at Sinhagad Road  

A 17-year-old girl from Hyderabad lost her life at an under-construction site at Sinhagad Road. The young worker fell from the fourth floor of the building, resulting in fatal injuries. The victim, originally hailing from Hyderabad, was reportedly engaged in work at the construction site when the accident occurred on Friday at around 10:30 am at Laxmi Sadan Construction site. Despite efforts to provide immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. Police have booked contractor Mubarak Malik Jamadar (35) from Gokak, Karnataka, who also fell from the fourth floor and was injured in this incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police have booked contractor Mubarak Malik Jamadar, 35, from Gokak, Karnataka, who also fell from the fourth floor and was injured in this incident. He was admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

Police investigation revealed that the contractor did not provide any protective net and other safety and security measures at the construction site. Also, questions are being raised on the violation of the Child Labour Act at the construction site.

Shrikant Sawant, PSI at Sinhagad Road police station said, “Children between the ages of 14-17 can work after the permission given by their parents. Hence this is not a case of child labour. But it is true that the contractor did not provide safety and security measures at the construction site, hence we have registered a case against him.

Incidents like these underscore the importance of ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations, especially in hazardous work environments such as construction sites.

A case has been registered against the contractor IPC under section 304 (a) and further investigation is underway.