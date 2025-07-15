Consultant appointed to study Indrayani River rejuvenation DPR

Pune PMRDA on Friday appointed a consultant to review the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and carry out preparatory work. (HT)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is awaiting final approval from the Central Government for the ₹671-crore Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project. The proposal has been pending with the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti since August 2024.

To expedite the process, PMRDA on Friday appointed a consultant to review the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and carry out preparatory work. The appointment follows a tender floated in May 2025.

The rejuvenation plan covers 87.5 km of the Indrayani River within PMRDA’s jurisdiction. Of the total 105.3 km river length, 18 km falls under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which is not part of the project scope. The initiative aims to reduce pollution from domestic sewage and industrial waste and restore the river’s ecological health.

The river flows through several municipal and rural bodies, including Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, Vadgaon, Dehu, the Dehu Road Cantonment Board, and over 48 villages, including 39 gram panchayats. It also serves as the primary water source for Alandi city.

As part of the project, 38 sewage treatment plants (STPs), 20 in urban areas and 18 in rural areas, will be constructed to treat wastewater from both banks of the river.

The DPR, which includes a provision for 15 years of operation and maintenance, has been evaluated by IIT-Roorkee. The capital cost will be shared between the Central and State Governments in a 60:40 ratio. PMRDA has already secured administrative approval of ₹793 crore through Authority Resolution No. 11/10 dated September 24, 2024.

“We are waiting for final clearance from the NRCD. Meanwhile, we have appointed a consultant to review the DPR and conduct a detailed survey, including civil, mechanical, electrical, automation, and SCADA works,” said Anita Kulkarni, executive engineer, PMRDA.

She added that a review meeting is scheduled next week, after which instructions will be issued. “The consultant is expected to begin fieldwork by next month,” she confirmed.

The consultant’s responsibilities also include securing necessary approvals, preparing tender documents, managing the bidding process, and coordinating with government bodies. They will function as the Project Management Consultant and Technical Auditor during implementation, and later oversee the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure for up to 15 years.

The project is expected to improve water quality and environmental health for thousands of residents across the Pune metropolitan region.