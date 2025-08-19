Continuous rains trigger traffic congestion across Pune

Continuous rainfall since early Monday led to severe traffic congestion across multiple parts of the city, stranding commuters in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours. Officials attributed the gridlock to low visibility, waterlogging in certain areas, and a surge in vehicle volume. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Major bottlenecks were reported along Ganeshkhind Road, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Yerawada, Ahmednagar Road, Karve Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Katraj Chowk, and other key stretches during office hours. The situation deteriorated further during the evening rush as thousands attempted to return home amid ongoing downpours.

Commenting on the development, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “We have deployed our maximum available manpower on the ground. Nearly 1,100 traffic personnel are stationed at key chowks and junctions across Pune to regulate heavy traffic. Our teams are working to ensure smoother flow and prevent gridlocks at vulnerable points.”

Frustrated commuters shared their experiences of being stuck on the roads for extended periods.

Ahmed Pathan, an IT professional from Kharadi, said, “I left my office on Ahmednagar Road around 6 pm, but it took more than two hours just to cross Yerawada toward Shivajinagar. Even two-wheelers had no space to move.”

Sneha Jilte, a working mother from Sinhagad Road, added, “My usual 40-minute commute to Dhayari stretched to nearly two and a half hours. Waterlogging near Anandnagar Chowk slowed everything down. People were honking nonstop, and there was no alternate route available. It was exhausting.”

The traffic department has urged citizens to allow extra travel time, follow traffic signals, and maintain lane discipline to avoid further chaos. With rain forecast to continue, authorities say they are monitoring major roads closely to manage the situation.