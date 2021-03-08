Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case

The Pune police have arrested a major-rank officer of the Indian Army in the case of question paper leak for the recruitment of soldiers that was to be held in 40 centres all over the country on February 28.

“The military and police are working together, and further investigation is on,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.

The officer was arrested from Tamil Nadu and has been brought to Pune, an officer from Pune police confirmed.

The case was registered based on inputs received by the police through Military Intelligence (MI). The Indian Army had also issued a statement that they will be working along with the police to investigate the matter.

Two serving Indian Army officials were among seven people who were previously arrested in the question paper leak, according to an earlier written statement by the police.

While one case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station, another case was registered at Wanowrie police station.

The ones arrested in Wanowrie were identified as Kishore Mahadev Giri (40), Malegaon in Baramati; Madhav Sheshrao Gitte (38) a resident of Sappersvihar Colony in Pune; Gopal Yuvraj Koli (31) a reading of BEG Center in Dighi; and Uday Dattu Auti (23) a resident of BEG Khadki. Koli works as a physical trainer at Training Battalion-2 and Auti works in the Regimental Police.

The ones arrested in Vishrantwadi were identified as Ali Akhtar Khan (47), Azad Lalmohammed Khan (37) and Mahendra Chandrabhan (37).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Pune police to probe the matter in which other higher-level officials’ arrest is expected.