Countdown to PMC polls, part 3: Parvati stuck in 3rd gear, waiting for overdrive

In 2019 when the southern parts of the city were hit by flash floods, unauthorised construction alongside the Ambil odha (stream) was once again centre stage.

Two years since, the PMC hasn’t been able to clear the encroachments which threaten a similar flood-like situation in the future.

For local residents in Sahakar nagar Parvati, memories of the flood are so stark, every time there’s a heavy spell of rain they fear the worst.

This time though, the residents are also upset because of a proposal to develop Taljai tekdi (hill), which many say will take away the “soul” of the ecologically rich hill.

The proposal mooted by Congress corporator Aba Bagul, which includes setting up of a stadium, garden and theme parks on the hill that attracts hundreds of citizens every day, has met with strong resistance.

This has forced the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to tentatively put the proposal on hold, even as locals say they will fight it till the end.

Besides unauthorised constructions, Parvati also has slum areas like Janata Vasahat, Dandekar bridge, Taljai, and Market yard. Despite repeated demands from residents here, no major slum rehabilitation project has been carried out in this area. Slum dwellers have erected two-storey shanties and slums have encroached onto the roads amid apathy from civic authorities.

Spread across the Sahakarnagar and Bibwewadi ward offices, Parvati is dominated by the BJP, with four representatives from opposition parties holding positions of note.

Among them are Ashwini Kadam and Priya Gadade from the NCP, Aba Bagul, the Congress corporator, and Bala Oswal from the Shiv Sena.

Rupesh Shah, 45, working with an accounting firm, said, “Taljai hill is one of the important places, but it’s getting commercialised day by day. There is a need to control vendors as well to keep the hill natural. Footpaths have encroached everywhere.”

The region has a mixed population that includes upmarket areas like Salisbury park, Mukund nagar, and Sahakar nagar.

Local resident Sachin Kelkar, a 48-year old working at an oil firm said, “Garbage management is very poor, Padmavati, Sahakarnagar, Salisbury park, Bibvewadi all these areas are green and many societies and bungalows having trees. Citizens need to trim the trees, but are facing problems. The garden department does not collect branches lying on the streets. Another problem is pet dogs and strays. Citizens with pets allow the animals to poo near other societies, which is wrong.”

Another citizen from Sahakarnagar said, slums in this part have increased over the years, as PMC turned a blind eye. “Many people are staying in slums and own four-wheelers, tempos, auto-rickshaws and two- wheelers. The Padmavati temple area has been completely encroached.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrinath Bhimale, also former leader of the house in the PMC said, “Many key projects were carried out during five years rule when BJP controlled the PMC. If we speak broadly on big projects, we built the flyover on Nehru road which ends near Market Yard, while also increasing the capacity of the Parvati water treatment plant. For the last several years the work of the underground closed water pipeline from Parvati to the Cantonment water works has been pending. This was completed during our tenure.”

The Katraj-Swargate stretch that once boasted India’s first BRTS corridor is now plagued with multiple issues.

Geeta Joshi, a 25-year-old resident staying near Treasure Park and working with an IT company said, “I wonder why PMC spent so much on the BRTS corridors when it is not functioning properly. Even the work pertaining to bridges near Aryaneshwar Park are underway for the last many months and roads are closed. PMC should speed up the work.”

Besides, BRTS, the Metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj is awaiting the final nod from the state and centre. The PMC recently cleared this stretch at its general body meeting.

“The multimodal Metro hub coming up at Swargate will change the face of the area and it will be a landmark. The subway has been built at Swargate to decongest traffic. Recently, all parties unanimously approved the underground metro line between Swargate and Katraj,” said Bhimale.

Nitin Kadam, NCP leader and former president of the Parvati assembly constituency said, “During our tenure we changed the face of this area. All the roads in Sahakarngar area are now of cement concrete, We have also started many schools. In the last five years, BJP spent lot of money, but has not been able to kickstart the BRTS on the Katraj to Swargate stretch properly.”