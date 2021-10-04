Countdown to Pune polls: Civic issues plague Khadakwasla

The lungs of Pune city. That is the fast-catching on descriptor for all the hills that surround the city’s urban landscape, and as that population grows, the hills that are increasingly part of the city.

The assembly seat of Khadakwasla may well be the epicentre of that ecological pattern for Pune - it has plenty of hills.

One main point of discussion when it comes to Khadakwasla though, with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) elections on the horizon, centres around the word “construction”.

That is the tightrope any, and all, candidates contesting the civic elections from this seat must contend with. Sustainable development of this mega-urban settlement of Pune is at stake.

A major problem in PMC wards here is the regularising of small constructions, qualified as they are, as “illegal.”

Even as the state government gave permission to regularise homes built under the gunthewari scheme, PMC has not started the procedure yet. The apathy of PMC and district administration has led to illegal structures flourishing on various hills in Katraj-Sinhgad stretch, which are otherwise is ecologically rich. The lungs of the city getting clogged.

The wards under the Khadakwasla assembly constituency - Warje, Karvenagar, Dhankawadi - have a mixed population - urban and rural. The area covers Dandekar bridge to Singhgad fort, Warje, Bavdhan and then it is connected to Ambegaon, Katraj road and Dhankawadi, towards Satara road.

Last week, Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for highways, was in Pune to lay the foundation stone for the proposed flyover on Sinhgad road.

Gadkari asked the PMC to rethink its existing design and instead a multi-level structure, which can facilitate road traffic, as well as a Metro line.

Gadkari’s suggestion was apt. However, it should have come years ago and the civic body might have acted on it bringing relief to the daily traffic jams that plague the area.

Known to be Pune’s entry-exit points on the south, the Katraj to Sinhgad road stretch has witnessed a massive growth in population.

After its merger with PMC in 2018, when the state government included 23 villages in the municipal limits, the areas along the Katraj-Sinhgad road have seen major real estate development.

For Amol Tonpe, a call centre employee, negotiating Navale bridge daily is a nightmare due to increased traffic.

“I am staying at Ambegaon behind the Shiv Shrusti. There is a need for another underpass at the Katraj-Navale bridge stretch, as the existing underpass is not enough. While the service road construction is underway, it is tough to ride a bike due to the work going on,” said Tonpe (34), a resident of Sai siddhi society

Its’ been two years, and the road widening work undertaken by the Central Public Works Department between Navale bridge-Katraj is on. There is no sign it will be over soon.

Citizens feel service roads, currently being developed till Navale bridge, should be extended up to Warje due to heavy traffic.

“I need to travel everyday towards Hinjewadi. Many IT employees like me travel on the highway, which sees movement of heavy traffic. If there are service roads, we can avoid speeding trucks,” said Chetan Desle, an IT professional, who resides in a bungalow in the area.

With the Katraj-Navale bridge stretch announced as part of the national Highway, Nitin Gadkari has shown an interest to allocate funds for various projects here which include another proposed flyover at Katraj square.

For years, citizens living in areas under Dhankawadi, Sinhgad road and Warje ward offices of PMC have been deprived of basic amenities like roads and planned development.

Five years ago, when local residents chose BJP and NCP (Supriya Sule is the MP of this area) in these areas, many thought they will see development. However, what they have got in return is everyday traffic on streets, more illegal constructions and water cuts, despite the fact that Khadakwasla dam is located here.

“We have been facing a water problem in Shivane along Sinhgad road for years. Despite assurances from PMC, there has been no improvement and we continue to face a water scarcity,” said Desle.

For residents of Sinhgad road, it’s an irony that there is a water shortage despite the fact that city gets water from Khadakwasla, which is located on same stretch.

Power play

Earlier, this area was mainly dominated by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) although the last few elections, as the urban population increased, BJP could wrest the control in some parts. If Sinhgad road and Bavdhan are dominated by the BJP, Warje and Dhankawadi are still a stronghold of the NCP.

For citizens, their problems should be tackled by leaders without looking for mileage. The residents of Satara road, up to Katraj, which is one of the most crowded entry and exit points for the city, are awaiting a proposed Metro line that recently received the PMC nod.

The idea that merged with the PMC will end all civic issues, has only remained a dream, as poor road infrastructure, unauthorised hawkers and illegal constructions have not diminished.

Sachin Joshi, a teacher running private coaching classes in the area said, “I live on Sinhgad road where traffic problems during peak hours happen daily. Most often, hawkers have encroached on the road which causes more trouble. The PMC needs to take action.”