Couple held for kidnaping baby from Pune railway station

PUNE Pune railway police on Sunday arrested a couple from Unava in Gujarat for allegedly kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby boy from Pune railway station. The accused have been identified as Mohamad Khan Kureshi, 27, and Najama Akram Khan Kureshi, 25, both from Mali Ghat Devgad in Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on September 18 near the main gate of the Pune railway station.

The accused have been identified as Mohamad Khan Kureshi, 27, and Najama Akram Khan Kureshi, 25, both from Mali Ghat Devgad in Rajasthan.

They were arrested on September 29 and the baby was reunited with his parents.

Police said the complainant Puja Santosh Das, 28, from Jharkhand, was at the railway station along with her friend when the accused couple took them into confidence and when they went to the washroom, they kidnapped the baby boy.

Police investigation revealed that the accused couple did not have a child and hence they kidnapped the complainant.