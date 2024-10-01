Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple held for kidnaping baby from Pune railway station

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 05:08 AM IST

PUNE Pune railway police on Sunday arrested a couple from Unava in Gujarat for allegedly kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby boy from Pune railway station

PUNE Pune railway police on Sunday arrested a couple from Unava in Gujarat for allegedly kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby boy from Pune railway station.

The accused have been identified as Mohamad Khan Kureshi, 27, and Najama Akram Khan Kureshi, 25, both from Mali Ghat Devgad in Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused have been identified as Mohamad Khan Kureshi, 27, and Najama Akram Khan Kureshi, 25, both from Mali Ghat Devgad in Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on September 18 near the main gate of the Pune railway station.

The accused have been identified as Mohamad Khan Kureshi, 27, and Najama Akram Khan Kureshi, 25, both from Mali Ghat Devgad in Rajasthan.

They were arrested on September 29 and the baby was reunited with his parents.

Police said the complainant Puja Santosh Das, 28, from Jharkhand, was at the railway station along with her friend when the accused couple took them into confidence and when they went to the washroom, they kidnapped the baby boy.

Police investigation revealed that the accused couple did not have a child and hence they kidnapped the complainant.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On