Covid cases rising in Pune district but hospitalisation low

Amid a rise in cases, the rate of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 is low, suggests data of the state health department. The district has reported 16 hospitalisations with 15 of them in the city while one under the Pune Cantonment till June 4.

Doctors from various hospitals and civic officials said, the condition of most patients is stable and one of them requires oxygen at present.

Since June 1, Pune has seen a rise in active cases from 357 cases to 447 on June 4.

On May 28, active cases in the Pune district were 288, according to the state health department.

On Sunday, Pune district reported 94 new Covid-19 cases taking the active cases tally to 501.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that currently, one patient requires oxygen.

“Others have either mild or no symptoms and all are stable. As many as 355 patients are in home isolation within the PMC limits. Our hospitals are ready with beds and infrastructure, oxygen and medicines if Covid-19 cases see a surge. If the need arises, we are prepared to start the Baner facility to accommodate more patients. The health machinery is on alert,” said Dr Wavare.

Under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), there are 89 active cases and all of them are in home isolation. In the Pune cantonment board, there are four patients in home isolation and one patient admitted to the hospital. Pune rural has 34 active patients and all of them are in home isolation.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at the Zilla Parishad, said that there are zero hospitalisations as of now in Pune rural.

“The daily caseload in rural areas is also less. However, we are fully prepared with infrastructures like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. But we are not diverting any resources exclusively for Covid-19 yet as all current active patients are being cared for in home isolation. Each bed has an oxygen supply. We have also tested to check, if necessary, that pressure and purity are achieved at each bedside. I have instructed all hospitals and ambulances to fill up each cylinder as a backup,” said Prasad.

However, since the start of June, the daily cases and active cases have reported a marginal rise in Pune district as well. According to the data furnished by the health department, on June 2, the total active cases in Pune district were 409. Out of this, 11 were hospitalised and 398 were in home isolation.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said that no hospitalisation is reported at their facility for Covid-19.

“Most private hospitals are not seeing admission related to Covid-19 as many patients have mild or no symptoms. As a result, many are in home isolation,” said Dr Kelkar.