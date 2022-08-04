Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune
The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district’s weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2.
Speaking about the hospitalisation, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief at PMC health department said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.
“The hospitalisation rate is low and we have 4,134 oxygen beds vacant. There is a significant drop in active cases and we are closely monitoring the situation,” said Dr Wavare.
On Thursday, PMC reported 210 fresh Covid infections and one death in the city limits. Pune rural reported 95 cases and one death and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 86 fresh cases and no deaths.
Active cases till August 2 in Pune district were also highest in the state at 3,665 patients, followed by Mumbai which reported 1,955 active cases, according to the health department.
While the active cases are declining, the weekly positivity rate for Pune district continues to remain high at 14.45 per cent, whereas Maharashtra has weekly positivity rate of 5.35 per cent.
State health department officials noted that there are only 6.44 per cent of active patients who are admitted in hospitals across Maharashtra.
“There were 12,808 active patients in Maharashtra till August 2. And around 93.56 per cent of active patients across Maharashtra have mild or no symptoms. Only 237 patients, which is 1.85 per cent, are admitted in hospitals and 137 patients or 1.07 per cent patients are admitted in the Intensive care units (ICU). At least 33 patients need ventilators and 104 patients are in need of oxygen support. There are 100 patients who are not in the ICU, but need oxygen support,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.
-
TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
-
Work on Baner metro station begins
The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon. According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar's Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.
-
U.P. government says it has maintained financial discipline, cut wasteful expenditure
The Uttar Pradsh (U.P.) government on Thursday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections, stating that financial discipline and curtailment of wasteful expenditure have brought about an improvement in the financial situation in Uttar Pradesh. The state government's tax revenue collections are nearly 25.2% of the annual target of Rs 2,20,655.00 crore for 2022-23.
-
Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year. For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari.
