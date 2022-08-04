Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune

The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district’s weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2.

Speaking about the hospitalisation, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief at PMC health department said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.

“The hospitalisation rate is low and we have 4,134 oxygen beds vacant. There is a significant drop in active cases and we are closely monitoring the situation,” said Dr Wavare.

On Thursday, PMC reported 210 fresh Covid infections and one death in the city limits. Pune rural reported 95 cases and one death and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 86 fresh cases and no deaths.

Active cases till August 2 in Pune district were also highest in the state at 3,665 patients, followed by Mumbai which reported 1,955 active cases, according to the health department.

While the active cases are declining, the weekly positivity rate for Pune district continues to remain high at 14.45 per cent, whereas Maharashtra has weekly positivity rate of 5.35 per cent.

State health department officials noted that there are only 6.44 per cent of active patients who are admitted in hospitals across Maharashtra.

“There were 12,808 active patients in Maharashtra till August 2. And around 93.56 per cent of active patients across Maharashtra have mild or no symptoms. Only 237 patients, which is 1.85 per cent, are admitted in hospitals and 137 patients or 1.07 per cent patients are admitted in the Intensive care units (ICU). At least 33 patients need ventilators and 104 patients are in need of oxygen support. There are 100 patients who are not in the ICU, but need oxygen support,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.