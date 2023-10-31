COVID-19 India learning workshop conducted in Pune

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity project, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), collaborated in close partnership with 18 states across the country to conduct a two-day learning workshop in Pune to expedite the vaccination of hard-to-reach populations within India. On October 27-28, the workshop was held with the primary goal to augment the demand, distribution, and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccinations. (HT PHOTO)

On October 27-28, the workshop was held with the primary goal to augment the demand, distribution, and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccinations. Immunisation officials from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Tamil Nadu attended the workshop, as did the state deputy director of health office (IEC Bureau) and the district health officer from Pune.

The health experts from across India collectively offered their insights and experiences in the effective management of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Dr. Sanjay Kapur, managing director, JSI India, and Dr Gopal Soni, project director, MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity, expressed their gratitude and acknowledged the support extended by the various states and NGO partners in consistently upholding health equity and dedication in driving the project towards success.

