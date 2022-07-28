Covid-19, WFH keeps consumers off new vehicles in 2021, states environment status report

While the public transport in Pune has not improved, citizens still prefer using private vehicles; however, fewer vehicles were purchased in 2021 as per the Draft Environment Status Report for 2021-22. The report was published by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday.

As compared to 2018 and 2019, nearly 1 lakh less vehicles were purchased in the city, as per the report, data of which was collected by PMC from Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

In 2018, 2.74 lakh vehicles were purchased, and in 2019, 2.42 lakh vehicles were sold. In 2020 the sale of vehicles was 1.50 lakh and in 2021 it was 1.70 lakh. These vehicles include all two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler vehicles and buses.

According to experts, the reason behind fewer vehicle purchase is the Covid-19 pandemic, the work from home model and affordable cab services.

Rohit Ranka who deals in the sale of old vehicle sale said, “Though the new vehicle sale is less, people are preferring to purchase old vehicles as it is affordable.”

A two-wheeler showroom owner requesting anonymity said, “We cannot state that the sales have come down, which is bad news for us. However, the pandemic has had a huge impact on the automobile sector.”