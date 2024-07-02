Pune CP issues SOPs to handle cases of violence against doctors 

The Pune Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all police stations to address the cases of violence against doctors and the vandalization of hospitals by patients and their relatives. Also, guidelines have been issued to the police department which has to be strictly followed while registering an offence or handling complaints of medical negligence, overcharging or delay in treatment against the doctors and hospitals, said the officials on Monday. Due to this the IMA doctors met Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and highlighted their plight. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune Chapter doctors’ incidents of violence against doctors and vandalization of hospitals have been frequent along with unjustified complaints. Due to this the IMA doctors met Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and highlighted their plight. Following this, the circular was issued for strict effective implementation of SOPs.

Commissioner, Kumar said, “In the case of inappropriate behaviour by the relatives with medical professionals and hospital action should be taken as per The Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.”

Commenting on the development, Dr Sunil Ingale, chairman of the action committee, IMA Pune, said, “There have been several incidents wherein unjustified complaints are given against medical practitioners claiming medical negligence, delay in treatment and overcharging just for harassment of doctors. Kin of patients also force cops to file complaints which against the doctors are baseless and not all Cops are aware of the SOPs that have to be followed while handling complaints against doctors.”

As per the circulars, all hospitals should provide their phone number or mobile number to the respective police station and senior officials and be in touch with them regularly to solve the problems faced by them. Furthermore, if the hospital administration senses a law-and-order problem may arise in the hospital after the death of the patient they should immediately inform the police station and request manpower from the police station.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, “The circular and SOPs will help the medical fraternity to practice in a secure and safe environment. The IMA members will visit the police station and create WhatsApp groups with their respective Police station officials for coordination.”