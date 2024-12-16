CR to run Kumbh Mela special Pune-Mau trains

The Central Railways (CR) will run additional Kumbh Mela special trains between Pune and Mau Junction to clear the extra rush as thousands of devotees from the city will visit the Kumbh Mela in Praygraj, Uttar Pradesh. The coach composition of the train will be - two AC-2 tier, two AC-3 Tier, 6 sleeper class, 6 general second class, one luggage cum guard’s brake van and one generator car--total 18 LHB coaches. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information given by the CR, Train No. 01455 Pune- Mau Junction Kumbh Mela special train will depart from Pune at 10.10 hrs on January 8, 16, 24 and February 6, 8 and 21, 2025 and will reach Mau at 22.00 hrs the next day.

While Train No. 01456 Mau-Pune Kumbh Mela special train will depart from Mau Jn at 23.50 hrs on January 9, 17 and 25, 2025 and on 7, 9 and 22 February 2025 and will arrive in Pune at 15.45 hrs on the third day.

This special train will take halts at - Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadiya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj and Azamgarh stations.

The coach composition of the train will be - two AC-2 tier, two AC-3 Tier, 6 sleeper class, 6 general second class, one luggage cum guard’s brake van and one generator car--total 18 LHB coaches.

“While the train reservation booking for train No. 01455 Pune- Mau Jn. will be open on December 20 at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC on website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers are requested to note and avail the facility of these trains,” said Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division.