Cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father Mahadev goes missing in Pune

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Sopan Jadhav has gone missing since Monday morning from Pune's Kothrud area. A police complaint has been lodged in the Alankar Police station, news agency ANI reported. Cricketer Kedar Jadhav with his father Mahadev Sopan Jadhav.

The Pune Police has launched a search for Mahadev, 75. According to the missing report, Kedar and Mahadev are residents of the Kothrud area in Pune city. Mahadev left home on Monday without informing anyone in the family and did not return. Family members also could not trace him, The Indian Express reported.

In his complaint to the police, Kedar mentioned said his father is suffering from Dementia. He said, “My father Mahadev Jadhav (75) has gone missing since morning 11.45 from our residence. I stay at Kothrud near City Pride theatre along with my father and mother Mandakini (65). He made a few rounds in our parking lot and then suddenly went out of the gate. We tried to locate him, but could not find him so I am giving this missing person’s complaint."

“My father is wearing a white shirt and grey pants and wearing black chappals. He is fair in colour, wearing spectacles and has a mark on his cheek owing to surgery. He is not carrying any money or a mobile with him. He speaks Marathi but could not speak continuously,” Kedar stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON