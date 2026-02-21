Crime branch foils murder plot near Dandekar Bridge

The anti-extortion squad 1 of the Crime Branch, Pune city police, arrested a history-sheeter on Tuesday in the Dandekar Bridge area, seizing an illegal country-made pistol and foiling a planned murder. The anti-extortion squad 1 of the Crime Branch, Pune city police, arrested a history-sheeter on Tuesday in the Dandekar Bridge area, seizing an illegal country-made pistol and foiling a planned murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Chetan alias Balya Siddhanath Jadhav (26), was apprehended following a tip-off received by police constables Sachin Malve and Amar Pawar while patrolling for wanted criminals on February 17.

The information pointed to a conspiracy stemming from an October 2024 assault case registered at Parvati Police Station against Santosh alias Bhavdya Salunkhe under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act and MCOCA.

Several accused, including Ganesh Renuse and his associates, were named in the case. Recently released on bail, Renuse was allegedly involved in escalating tensions in the Dandekar Bridge area. Police said his associates planned to eliminate Salunkhe, fearing retaliation.

Investigations revealed that the group had procured a country-made pistol worth around ₹35,000 and tasked Jadhav, a local resident, with carrying out the attack.

Acting on the input, a team led by SPI Vishwajit Kaingade laid a trap near Mangirbaba Chowk and arrested Jadhav. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Police said the timely intervention prevented possible bloodshed. A case has been registered at Parvati Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.