Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Criminals cheat Puneites of 2 crore in online frauds

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 31, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The city police on Wednesday have lodged three cases of cyber cheating where online fraudsters duped citizens of over ₹2 crore

Pune: The city police on Wednesday have lodged three cases of cyber cheating where online fraudsters duped citizens of over 2 crore. In the first case, the Yerawada police have booked Akash Umesh Pandey and Smirti Akash Pandey for defrauding BPA Technologies Private Limited in Vimannagar between June 1, 2018 and January 29, 2025 of 1.74 crore by preparing forged bank statements. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 318(4), 316(4), 316(2) 3(5) against the accused.

The city police on Wednesday have lodged three cases of cyber cheating where online fraudsters duped citizens of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
In the second case, the Vishrambaug Police Station lodged a case of fraud against online operatives who contacted a 49-year-old of Narayan Peth and cheated her of 32.03 lakh in online stock market fraud between May 2 and June 16, 2024. The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 419 and 420 and Section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In the third case, the Chatuhshrungi police have lodged a case against an unidentified fraudster for cheating a senior Balewadi resident of 28.88 lakh in December 2024.

