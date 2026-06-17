Crown theft case: Two accused arrested; crown, cash recovered

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com The arrests also helped police solve three burglary cases in the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate limits. (HT)

The detection team of Talegaon MIDC Police Station on Sunday arrested two habitual thieves within 48 hours of a temple theft and recovered stolen property worth ₹1.49 lakh, including a 1.25-kg silver crown and cash. The arrests also helped police solve three burglary cases in the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate limits.

The breakthrough came after a theft was reported at the Tuljabhavani Devi and Gramdaivat Kadajai Mata temples in Induri on the night of June 13. The accused allegedly broke into the temple donation box and stole cash. A case was subsequently registered at Talegaon MIDC Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on instructions from senior officers, the police detection team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and activated its network of informants. Based on technical and human intelligence, officers traced the suspects to the Chakan area.

The accused were identified as Kunal Balu Veer (23), a resident of Sumbrenagar, Chakan, and Lobo alias Surya Shrimant Das (26), a labourer residing near Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Kadachiwadi, Chakan.

Shweta Khedkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), said, “During the investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in three cases registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station and South Mahalunge police station.”

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to multiple property offences. Police recovered a silver crown of Goddess Tulja Bhavani weighing approximately 1.25 kg, stolen from a temple in Talegaon Dabhade, along with cash and other stolen property.

Police said property worth around ₹1.28 lakh, including the silver crown, was recovered from the accused. Efforts are underway to trace other accomplices involved in the crimes.

Senior officers praised the detection team for its swift investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen temple property within two days of the offence.