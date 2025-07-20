Curiosity-driven questions are true foundation of research: R Srianand

The first Jayant Narlikar Astronomy Ratna Award was presented to astrophysicist and professor R Srianand, director, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), at Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha in Pune on Saturday. R. Srianand (C), director of IUCAA, being felicitated with the first Jayant Narlikar Award for his outstanding contributions to cosmology and astrophysics, at a ceremony held in Mahrashri Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha. (HT)

Srianand was honoured for his outstanding contributions in the field of cosmology and astrophysics, particularly his groundbreaking research on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation (CMBR) that helped validate key predictions of the Big Bang Model.

“The questions that arise from curiosity form the foundation of research. Such research should be of global standards and must serve the people,” said Srianand after receiving the award from Bhushan Patwardhan, former director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council; Padmashri Girish Prabhune; and Bhupesh Singh and Prasad Khandagale of Henkel India. The award is constituted by the Global Mission Astronomy, Henkel India, and the Indian Youth Welfare and Physical Education Centre.

The astrophysicist said that IUCAA, unlike other research centres, gives access to everyone.

“We have three key responsibilities — high quality research, disseminate that research and knowledge and public engagement. As the institute runs on taxpayer’s money, it is our responsibility to stay connected with them,” he said.

“Narlikar never liked heroism. He wouldn’t want us to glorify him or worship. He would be happier if we studied science sincerely. That would be the real tribute to him,” Srianand said about the celebrated astrophysicist.

Prabhune emphasised the importance of mother tongue education and Indian culture as sources of inspiration for research.

Patwardhan said the contributions of Indian scientists deserve greater recognition in curricula. He urged IUCAA to collaborate with grassroots institutions for the betterment of students

Khandagale and Kumbhare said that Henkel India has set up 16 astronomy laboratories across schools in Maharashtra.

A special commemorative publication “Narlikar Smriti Vishesh Smaranika named Polaris” was released on the occasion. Sixteen schools from Pune district along with IUCAA participated in a special astronomy exhibition organised for students to mark the event.

Supriya Singh, a teacher from Global School Ambegaon, said, “At least 56 students from Classes 5 to 9 participated in the science exhibition. As a tribute to Narlikar, we are also going to inaugurate our own astrophysics lab at the school soon.”