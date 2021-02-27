IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru

Pune: So, I became a student of Dubeyji in his 10-day workshop
READ FULL STORY
By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Pune: So, I became a student of Dubeyji in his 10-day workshop. Little did I know that he was going to be my guru for the rest of my life. The workshop was for five hours a day. Those fifty hours offer me a lot of insight even today. Even though I had learnt most of the exercises in previous workshops, it was the narration of his experiences and a little peek that he offered about his process that opened up a lot of possibilities.

I enjoyed doing those exercises. But I would wait for him to speak after every exercise, where he would explain their importance and also give examples of how he used them while directing plays. He used to sit in a normal plastic chair and we would sit on the floor. I would wait for everyone to sit so that I could go and sit at the very front, in whatever space I could find, so that I didn’t miss any word and not get distracted by anything else. Those might be the only days when I didn’t want to be a back-bencher. Everyone else had noticed it and it had become a standing joke to keep some space for me whenever he called us to listen. But I didn’t mind being shameless! The workshop sessions always went beyond the scheduled five hours and I wouldn’t have had a problem if they continued even after that! As mentioned in the previous article, the sessions ended with all of us singing various songs. It started with a song or two on the first day and by the end of it we were singing for nearly three quarters of an hour. We weren’t good at it, but it was a good way to unwind after all the theatrical exercises.

Of the many things that have stayed with me, and those that I use while directing and also try and impart while conducting a workshop, three things have made a world of a difference. First and foremost – the art of surrendering to the creator. He told us that whenever you are watching a play or film, just surrender yourself to that for the duration of its runtime. Do not question the logic while watching it. Analyse it after you have watched it. It made a lot of sense to me. As a viewer, if I continue to be critical while watching it, there is a good chance that I will not enjoy anything!

Second, he emphasised on the concept of “before”. What has happened before is as important as what is happening now. Everything that is taking place in the play has some history. Once we find that, the current events start making more sense. I directed my first play immediately after I did this workshop and I remember using this new-found knowledge fully and it helped me a lot. We improvised a lot of scenes that might have happened before the events in our play took place. These scenes were unscripted and based on an idea, mostly about something that was mentioned in the play. This helped the actors understand their characters, their motivations better and it definitely showed in their performance.

And the third thing he taught us through a theatre exercise was to understand the text and the sub-text. It was such a simple and beautiful exercise and it remains my favourite till date. We had to narrate the paragraph that we had learnt by heart to an imaginary toddler over and over again until she or he understood it. But the catch was that the toddler was never going to understand it and we were not supposed to get angry at it or give up explaining! I think we did this exercise on the fifth or sixth day of the workshop and suddenly all of us realised that for all this time, we were only saying the lines, without understanding their meaning fully.

I remember I had read out a story at a function where I was one of the recipients of a theatre fellowship. He was invited to be part of the celebrations and he too had graciously accepted it. While everybody else was congratulating us, he was the only one who was talking about our pieces that we had performed that day and what changes we could have done to make it better. I tried to hold on to every word he said, not knowing when I will get that chance again. But as it turns out, there were many interesting interactions still in store for me!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Pune: So, I became a student of Dubeyji in his 10-day workshop
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
pune news

Startup Mantra: F&B startups keep the orders coming

By Salil Urunkar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in the city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Standing committee approves 246 cr for ward-level works

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs246 crore for ward-level works
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
In the wake of isolated cases of bird flu, serious questions are being raised over Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) inability to take action against those feeding pigeons
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
An advocate in Pune has filed a private complaint with the Pune Cantonment Court, seeking to register a criminal case in connection with the death of a woman who died by suicide on February 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Pune crime branch has arrested six youths and detained 12 juveniles in a conflict in law in connection with a murderous bid on the life of a youth in Nana peth on Feb 21, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Joint charity commissioner restricts sale of 24-acre Bhairavnath temple trust property

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Joint charity commissioner of Pune SM Bukke has issued an interim order restraining Shri Bhairavnath Devasthan trust to not alienate its property worth crores located at survey No 24 in Mohammadwadi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Smart footpath project on FC road sees daylight, but pedestrians continue to fight for space

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
After missing several deadlines, the Fergusson College smart footpath project has swung in service and made business easy for vendors, but it has still failed to serve pedestrians
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC floats tender for river rejuvenation project

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The Pune Municipal corporation had published the tender for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project which is getting executed with the help of JICA (Japan International Co-operation Agency)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Main entrance gate at Pune railway station opened, passengers relieved

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Passengers will find it easy to travel through the Pune railway station as the railway division has opened the main entrance gate through the ramp which was closed since lockdown last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:31 PM IST
PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation after the last year’s plan did not take off due to the Covid-19 situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC garden dept claims loss of 11 cr since lockdown

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The Pune municipal corporation’s garden department is claiming to have sustained losses to the tune of 11 crore, ever since lockdown was first announced in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
With the Swargate-Katraj BRT corridor finally operational, issues have been raised about safety at bus stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds 211 crore to revenue corpus

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The property tax department has unearthed 42,000 additional properties which were outside the purview of the tax structure and would now add an additional 211 crore to the PMC revenue corpus every year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac