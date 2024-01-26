Customs dept seize gold worth 3.66 crore at Pune airport

Acting upon a tip-off, the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) Pune Regional Unit arrested a woman along with an accomplice for attempting to smuggle gold concealed in her baggage on Wednesday. Acting upon the intelligence, DRI Pune officers mounted surveillance at the arrival hall of Pune International Airport and apprehended the culprits, who arrived from Dubai on Spicejet flight No. SG-152 on January 24. The accused arrived from Dubai on Spicejet flight No. SG-152 on January 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The lady passenger was carrying a white coloured belt containing around 5.4 kg of gold paste, and one off-white coloured pouch containing 1.4 kg of gold paste valued at ₹3.66 crore which was later seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Officials said both persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is underway.