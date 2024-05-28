Cut-off lists likely to be higher for jr college admissions 

The improved passing percentage in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams this year will have a bearing on Class 11 admissions as the cut-off list of prominent colleges in the city is likely to be higher as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE) in Pune has already begun the Class 11 online admission process from May 22. (HT PHOTO)

“As compared to last year there is an increase in the number of students who have scored more than 90 and 80 per cent marks across the divisions in the state and even in Pune. Due to this, the cut-off lists of the prominent colleges will also increase this year. It is expected that the cut-off list for admission will increase by around 5 to 7 per cent and students will have to be on their toes to get admissions in good colleges of their wish,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE) in Pune has already begun the Class 11 online admission process from May 22. Whereas now, after the SSC results are announced, Class 10 students from any of the boards can start filling out part 1 forms online. From a total of 334 junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, 28,011 students have registered online for class 11 admission.

Shraddha Kanjawe, a class 10 student who scored more than 90%, stated, “I want to take admission for Arts in Fergusson College or any other prominent college from Pune, but as the passing percentage has increased this year, there will be a tough competition among the students to get admission.”