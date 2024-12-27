Menu Explore
Cyber police to monitor social media ahead of Bhima Koregaon celebrations 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 28, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Lakhs of Dalits converge at Jaystambh (victory pillar) at Perne phata in Koregaon Bhima village on Jan 1 to commemorate the victory of Dalit Mahars over the Peshwa army on January 1, 1818

The Pune police will be keeping a close watch on anti-social elements and those who spread misinformation including inflammatory messages on social media ahead of the Bhima Koregaon celebrations scheduled to take place on January 1, 2025 said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar during a meeting with Dalit organisations in the run-up to the celebrations on Friday.  

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar during a meeting with Dalit organisations in the run-up to the celebrations on Friday.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Lakhs of Dalits converge at Jaystambh (victory pillar) at Perne phata in Koregaon Bhima village on Jan 1 to commemorate the victory of Dalit Mahars over the Peshwa army on January 1, 1818. 

Kumar said, “Citizens should not believe any rumours and strict action is being taken against social media handles that create social rift.

Cyber cells have been instructed to take strict legal action against social miscreants who make provocative and hateful comments on social media and special officers have been appointed for monitoring social media.

Citizens should not believe in any rumours, ” Amitesh Kumar appealed.  

The Dalit organisations were represented by Bhartiya Republican Yuva Morcha Rahul Dambale, Dr Siddharth Dhende, Parashuram Wadekar, Adv. Arvind Tayde, Balasaheb Janrao, Sunitatai Wadekar, Suvarnatai Dambale, Bapusaheb Bhosale, Yashwant Nadgham, Milind Ahire, Sainath Walke Patil and others. 

