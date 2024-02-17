Cybercrime suspect who escaped from Pune’s Sassoon hospital arrested

The crime branch units and cyber police have arrested a cybercrime accused, who had managed to escape from Sassoon General Hospital, from Yerawada area on Saturday, said officials. On February 11, Lilakar was referred to Sassoon hospital as he complained of chest pain. Taking advantage of security lapse, he fled from the hospital premises (HT FILE)

The suspect, Marshal Louis Lelakar (24) from Akurdi, was arrested on February 9 for allegedly posting derogatory remarks and threatening messages against Swati Mohol on social media. Police had filed a case under Sections 500, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 of the Information Technology Act and arrested him.

Swati is the wife of gangster Sharad Mohol who was recently shot dead near his residence in Kothrud.

According to the police, Lelakar created a fake social media account by the name of Munna Polekar, one of the accused who had shot dead Sharad. He was arrested based on Swati’s complaint and court granted him police custody till February 13.

On February 11, Lilakar was referred to Sassoon hospital as he complained of chest pain. Taking advantage of security lapse, he fled from the hospital premises.

Based on tip-off that the accused was visiting his aunt’s residence in Yerawada, police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Two constables have been suspended following the escape of Lilakar from hospital.