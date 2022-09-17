Home / Cities / Pune News / Cyclists protest against ban on entry at SPPU campus

Cyclists protest against ban on entry at SPPU campus

pune news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 06:48 PM IST

At least 60 cyclists staged a protest on Saturday to show their discontentment against Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration which has banned their entry to the campus

The protest was held by the city-based Indo Athletic Society, who reached out to vice-chancellor KV Kale and urged him to reconsider the decision. (HT PHOTO)
The protest was held by the city-based Indo Athletic Society, who reached out to vice-chancellor KV Kale and urged him to reconsider the decision. (HT PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

At least 60 cyclists staged a protest on Saturday to show their discontentment against Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration which has banned their entry to the campus.

The protest was held by the city-based Indo Athletic Society, who reached out to vice-chancellor KV Kale and urged him to reconsider the decision.

“The ban on cyclists has been put in place by the university administration for more than a month now, and a notice regarding the same is put up at the entry gate, which is unfair as two and four-wheelers are allowed on campus,” said Gajanan Khaire, founder and president of Indo Athletic Society.

Khaire in the letter submitted to the vice-chancellor of SPPU has also said, that other institutions like the IIT and IITMs’ are promoting cycling on campuses and discouraging motor vehicles. He has urged the administration to review the ban.

Anand Kansal, an avid cyclist, said, “I used to often come to SPPU to cycle during morning hours. It is a good form of exercise and the campus is pollution free and safe.”

Another Uma Dongre said, “I used to come to the university along with my family because of the lovely campus, and the place is safer for kids to cycle.”

According to SPPU officials, the decision was taken keeping the safety of pedestrians in mind.

Prafull Pawar, registrar at SPPU, declined to comment on the issue and said, “We are abiding by the rules.”

Another SPPU official requesting anonymity said, “We have seen cycling groups riding fast, holding races inside the campus which can harm other walkers and runners. We allow only students and staff the use of cycles within the campus.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out