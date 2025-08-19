Dams in Maha reach 90 to 100% capacity, authorities rule out major release

Most major dams in Maharashtra have filled 90 to 100% of their storage capacity, thanks to heavy monsoon showers. As the rainy season is nearing its end however, irrigation department officials are still watchful with respect to storage and have clarified that no major water release from these reservoirs is expected at present despite active monsoon conditions and widespread rainfall. The Khadakwasla dam complex has recorded 90% of its total water storage. (HT FILE)

Shweta Kurde, executive engineer, Khadakwasla dam complex, said, “Except for the Khadakwasla dam, all other dams in the Khadakwasla dam complex have recorded over 90% live water storage. As of now, we are not planning any water release from the dam but we may release water from Khadakwasla dam tomorrow after inflow increases.”

While the Khadakwasla dam complex has recorded 90% of its total water storage, the Ujani dam has recorded over 100% of its total water storage. However authorities are not planning any major water release, yet.

Raosaheb More, executive engineer, Ujani dam project, said, “The water storage in Ujani dam has already crossed 100% of its capacity and is expected to reach 105% in the next few hours. Hence, we will be releasing 5,000 cusecs of water starting tonight. But there will be no major water release from the dam and we will be maintaining water level at 105%. Currently, there is no water release even from upstream dams.”

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are multiple weather systems currently active over different parts of the country, resulting in significant rainfall activity in many areas including Maharashtra. The bulletin states that the monsoon trough remains active and is currently positioned south of its normal line.

A low-pressure system over west-central and the adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Monday morning. The system, persisting in the same region since the early hours, is expected to move west-northwest and further intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours. It is likely to cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts around August 19 forenoon.

In addition, a shear zone is prevailing along latitude 19°N across India in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, tilting southwest with height. A western disturbance is also active as a trough in the lower tropospheric westerlies, running along longitude 65°E, north of latitude 30°N.

Under the combined influence of these systems, significant weather activity is being experienced in several parts of the country and it is expected to continue in the coming days. Maharashtra is experiencing widespread rainfall in various areas especially in the Vidarbha and Konkan subdivisions. The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal areas; and the ghat areas in Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. The alert will persist for the next 24 hours after which rainfall is likely to reduce in the state.

City seeing significant deficit despite increase in rainfall activity

After a long gap, Pune city experienced good rainfall activity on Monday, August 18. As per the IMD data, the city recorded 29.7 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The ghat areas too saw a significant increase in rainfall activity. Due to the long absence of rain however, the city is seeing a significant rainfall deficit in the month of August. As per the IMD data, Pune city has recorded only 41.4 mm rainfall till date as against the August normal of 145.5 mm.