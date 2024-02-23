Daund-Ankai route added to Pune railway division

The area of Pune railway division will increase after the addition of Daund-Ankai route in Pune section. About 224 km of route and 24 stations, currently in Solapur division, will be included in Pune division. As per the information given by the railway authorities, new stations like Ahmednagar and Shirdi will come under the Pune railway division after the expansion, diesel–electric multiple unit (DEMU)-like services from Pune to these two cities may start in the coming days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier, Pune division’s jurisdiction was less than Solapur counterpart. The decision was taken to maintain balance in administration of various departments. The proposal was forwarded to the Railway Board in 2021.

Welcoming the decision, Kishore Mhatre, a regular passenger from Solapur, said, “We are happy that a huge part is added to Pune railway division as we faced issues while traveling from Solapur area and we hope that it will be addressed now.”