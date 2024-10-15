Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Days after Ajit announces his nomination, NCP’s Phaltan MLA Deepak Chavan, Sanjeevraje Naik join NCP (SP)

ByAbhay Khairnar
Oct 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Chavan’s switch to Sharad Pawar camp comes just two weeks after Ajit announced his candidacy for Phaltan

Phaltan MLA Deepak Chavan, formerly with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday at a public rally attended by Sharad Pawar. He was accompanied by Sanjeev Naik Nimbalkar, the brother of senior leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

The NCP chief had announced Chavan’s candidature from Phaltan over phone when Ramraje Naik called him up. (HT PHOTO)
The NCP chief had announced Chavan’s candidature from Phaltan over phone when Ramraje Naik called him up. (HT PHOTO)

Chavan’s switch to Sharad Pawar camp comes just two weeks after Ajit announced his candidacy for Phaltan. The NCP chief had announced Chavan’s candidature from Phaltan over phone when Ramraje Naik called him up.

Close associate of Ramraje Naik, Chavan stated that he had the former’s blessings for every step he took. Ramraje Naik, a former speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), is a prominent figure in the region.

While Ramraje Naik was absent at the rally, he has chosen to remain neutral in the upcoming assembly elections after Ajit last week convinced him not to switch side. Sharad Pawar indicated that Ramraje Naik’s sympathies lie with NCP (SP), saying, “His heart is with us. He is unhappy with the ruling alliance.”

Both Chavan and Sanjeev Naik Nimbalkar refrained from naming anyone, but their remarks appeared to target a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The tensions between Ramraje Naik and BJP leader Ranjeetsinh Nimbalkar have been simmering, notably affecting the Lok Sabha polls, during which the former distanced himself from latter’s campaign.

As the BJP leadership bolsters its local leaders, the departures of Chavan and Sanjeev Naik to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were seen as significant moves. Though Ramraje Naik has publicly declared that he would stay out of the campaign, his stance subtly hints at support for the MVA. Ramraje Naik, as an MLC, did not formally join senior Pawar’s faction but was present when the veteran leader visited their family home.

During his address, Sharad Pawar criticised the ruling Mahayuti government’s timing of initiatives aimed at supporting women, saying, “When Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister, he did not focus on supporting women. Now, after Maharashtra handed 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats to MVA, they have started such schemes.”

Pawar expressed concerns about Maharashtra’s governance, adding, “The state is in the wrong hands. There are rising crimes against women. We will not let Maharashtra become like Haryana. I am confident voters will make the right choice.” He emphasised the strength of local support, recalling Baramati campaigns where, though quiet, voters showed strong backing.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On