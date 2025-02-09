Death of pigs sparks concern among residents in Kothrud; PMC sends samples to lab

PUNE The unexplained deaths of as many as 20 pigs in Kothrud have raised serious concerns among residents and authorities. The civic body has now approached the animal husbandry department to ascertain the cause of death, said officials on Saturday. The unexplained death of 20 pigs in Kothrud have raised concerns among residents and authorities as PMC asks animal husbandry department to ascertain the cause of death. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The veterinary department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday (February 6) received a complaint from area residents stating eight pigs were found dead inside the Bharat Nagar—Bhimale Tower Nullah near the Kothrud garbage depot. Besides, eight more stray pigs were found dead inside the same nullah on Friday.

“Samples of alive pigs from these areas have been sent to the laboratory on Friday to check if there is any viral or bacterial infection behind the sudden deaths,” said Dr Sarika-Funde Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC.

Dr Bhosale-Funde, further informed that the blood samples with be tested for any possible infection of African swine fever, swine flu, and Japanese encephalitis in the pigs. “Besides, other viral or bacterial infections will be ruled out during the testing. However, prima facie it looks like a case of food poisoning,” she said.

PMC had earlier sent two pig carcasses for post-mortem at the state veterinary laboratory. However, since more than three hours had passed after their deaths, the bodies had decomposed, making it impossible to determine the exact cause. The laboratory submitted a report stating that decomposition had hindered their analysis.

A PMC official requesting anonymity, said, “We had promptly arranged for the carcasses to be transported and disposed of at the city’s electric crematorium for animals. Given the advanced state of decomposition, the carcasses of the newly found pigs were not sent for post-mortem. Since these dead pigs remain in the water, their bodies decompose quickly, spreading a foul smell in the area and causing distress to residents. However, measures have been taken to make sure there is no serious public health concern.”