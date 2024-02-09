 Death toll rises to 3 in Alandi factory fire incident; 2 booked - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Death toll rises to 3 in Alandi factory fire incident; 2 booked

Death toll rises to 3 in Alandi factory fire incident; 2 booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 09, 2024 10:53 PM IST

After primary investigation police booked factory owner Narendra Mohanlal Surana and Phanedra Munot, Insolvency Resolution Professional appointed by National Company Law Tribunal

A day after blast inside the storeroom of “Specific Alloys Private Limited”, an abandoned aluminium factory, near Selu village on the Alandi Road–Markal Road in Khed taluka, the death toll has risen to three.

A case has been registered at Alandi police station against the accused under sections of 304(2), 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (HT FILE)
The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Nimbalkar. He died on Thursday late night, said police.

On Friday, Pimpri -Chinchwad police booked two individuals in the incident.

After primary investigation police booked factory owner Narendra Mohanlal Surana from Gultekadi and Phanedra Munot, Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to police, due to bankruptcy the case was with NCLT and the tribal had appointed Munot as an IRP.

A case has been registered at Alandi police station against the accused under sections of 304(2), 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

