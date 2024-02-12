Death toll rises to six in Alandi factory explosion

One more person succumbed to injures on Monday taking the death toll in the explosion at an abandoned aluminium factory near Selu village on the Alandi Road–Markal Road to six, said officials. On February 8, an explosion was reported at the ‘Specific Alloys Private Limited”, an abandoned aluminium factory, near Selu village due to chemicals stored on the premises of the factory. (HT FILE)

Manu Gautam (28) died while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital at around 3am.

Another victim Abdul Khan (50), a resident of Kudalwadi in Chikhali, succumbed to severe burns on Sunday around 6am.

“Currently, one injured victim, Basavraj Bansode (50) resident of Selu, is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical,” said Dr Nikhil Panse, of Burn Ward at SGH.

Earlier on February 8, an explosion was reported at the ‘Specific Alloys Private Limited”, an abandoned aluminium factory, near Selu village due to chemicals stored on the premises of the factory.

In the incident several people were injured, two deceased Santosh Mane (50) and an unidentified person died on the same day.

Out of the five injured shifted to Sassoon, Ramchandra Maruti Nimbalkar (81) died on February 9 while undergoing treatment.

Another victim Dinesh Maurya took discharge against medical advice from the hospital.

Dr Ajay Tawre, medical superintendent of Sassoon, said, all the patients who were brought to the hospital were in critical condition.

“The deceased Gautam had 70 per cent burn injuries and succumbed to his injuries.The patients had deep inhalation burns and couldn’t breathe on his own, he was on oxygen support,” he said.

As per Alandi Cops, the factory owner Narendra Mohanlal Surana from Gultekadi and Phanedra Munot, Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) were booked under sections of 304(2), 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Due to bankruptcy, the case was with NCLT and the tribunal had appointed Munot as an IRP.