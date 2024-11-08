Decomposed body found in bushes near Gunjan theatre

Pune: The decapitated body of an unidentified person was found at the bushes opposite Nyati building near Gunjan theatre at Yerawada at around 8.45 am on Thursday. Yerawada police station incharge Ravindra Shelke said that the body may have been abandoned eight to ten days ago. “It was found decayed and prima facie appears to be a male corpse. We have sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy. Nothing suspicious has been found near the spot,” he said.

