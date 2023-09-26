Defence counsel claims confidential info shared by DRDO scientist Kurulkar available in public domain

PUNE Defence counsel representing Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist on Monday submitted before Additional Sessions Judge SB Kachare that allegations against jailed defence scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar were not true and incorrect. The defence scientist who is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail was virtually produced before the court. (HT PHOTO)

Advancing his argument, advocate Rishikesh Ganu said, “Allegations that the accused shared confidential information is not true and incorrect. The information is available in the public domain.”

The defence scientist who is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail was virtually produced before the court.

Ganu further said that the bail argument in the matter was partly heard.

Meanwhile, the court has kept the case hearing on September 27.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Fargade was also present during the hearing.

Earlier, Kachare had rejected the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) request to conduct polygraph and voice analysis tests on the former defence scientist.

Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative as a DRDO scientist.