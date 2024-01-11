Defence Estates Office seals two-acre bungalow in Pune Cantt for illegal sale

After its unauthorised sale came to light, the Defence Estates Directorate, Southern Command on Saturday sealed a sprawling bungalow property spread over two acres of prime urban land in the heart of Pune Cantonment. The property, estimated to be costing over ₹100 crore in the market, is located adjacent to IDES (Indian Defence Estates Service) Officers Enclave and Directorate on Cross Road. The property, estimated to be costing over ₹ 100 crore in the market, is located adjacent to IDES (Indian Defence Estates Service) Officers Enclave and Directorate on Cross Road (HT FILE)

According to officials, the last correspondence related to the bungalow case was recorded in 2006. The action comes in the wake of recent Defence Estate Office (DEO) crackdown on New Poona Club located on Bungalow Number 2 on Rajendrasinhji Road where the DEO has initiated takeover proceedings of the club for non-payment of ₹17 crore dues and lease expiry.

According to the directorate, the bungalow was illegally sold and DEO (Pune circle) has ordered to conduct an inquiry into its illegal sale, as per directives issued through a January 8 notification.

Saurav Ray, director, Defence Estates Directorate, Southern Command, said, “The bungalow property has been sealed for serious violations of the law. We are going to take strict action against violators on a mission mode basis.”

According to the directorate, the bungalow was illegally sold by holder of occupancy rights (HOR). A visit to the site revealed a name plate bearing different names other than the HOR.

The directorate in its previous communication had ordered that a letter was sent to the bungalow HOR seeking the present status of mutation, sanction of building plan if any. Despite more than a month, the HOR had not replied, said the directorate.

The DEO has been directed by the Directorate to conduct inspection and prepare a report along with photos of the bungalow as part of compliance.

The order stated, “Carry out immediate inspection of the bungalow and seal the gate, buildings and servant quarters till it is verified that there is no illegal sale or transaction by the present owner.”

The Directorate asked the DEO to write to HOR to confirm whether any sale or transaction has been undertaken. The DEO has been instructed to check from sub-registrar Haveli whether any such sale or transaction has taken place regarding the said bungalow and the officer to take action to safeguard the government’s interest and communicate it to the directorate. On January 9, Amit Kumar Mane, DEO, Pune circle issued a notice under Section 45 of the Cantonment Land Administration Rules 2021 for inspection and measurement of the Bungalow Number 3 on Cross Road and sealed the bungalow on January 10.

Pune Cantonment has over 300 old bungalows with reportedly many falling prey to dubious sales to builders and influential personalities. Recently, Ray had written to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps requesting to stop registering defence properties, especially bungalows. The letter addressed to Hiralal Sonawane, IGR, Maharashtra, states: “It has been noticed with serious concern that in many cases, bungalows, house properties on defence land (Class B-3 lease and old grant sites) have been transferred and sold unauthorisedly by lessees/occupiers of old grant bungalows to individuals/private individuals and builders without approval of competent authority, Government of India. It is for your kind information that lease and old grant properties cannot be sold/transferred without approval of government authority.”