Delay in SPPU final year results irk students

Due to the delay in final year results of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Sangram Jadhav, a student, has to wait to take admission for three-year LLB course, admissions for which are currently underway.

Many students who want admissions, especially for law, are worried that they might lose a year due to delayed results.

“I applied to the state CET cell to take admission for three-year law course. I am currently pursuing graduation from SPPU’s open learning school and the results are awaited. The admission process in other private universities is over and now the last chance is to take admission under the state CET cell,” said Sangram.

Kavita Mhalse, who is studying in one of the affiliated colleges of SPPU said, “We are eagerly waiting for our results. If they are not declared soon a year might go waste.”

A senior official from the SPPU examination department requesting anonymity, said, “There is certainly a delay in the announcement of results, but this week most of the results will be declared. We are trying our best to declare it soon as students want to take admission for further courses.”