Demolition drama: PCMC buckle under election pressure 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) last month launched a survey to address illegal constructions within the blue flood line area. However, the upcoming assembly elections seem to have disrupted the plan. According to PCMC officials, 2,517 residential and commercial structures have been found in the blue line. This includes 1,308 residential, 1182 commercial and 27 other structures. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh on 23 August had set up a one-week deadline for a survey of constructions within the blue flood line along rivers under its jurisdiction in the next eight days and immediately start a demolition drive with the help of police. However, ahead of the assembly elections, the civic officials are hesitating due to pressure from political party leaders and elected members.

Nevertheless, the civic body has started issuing notices instead of carrying out demolition drives.

Residents, under the banner of ‘The Blue Line Residents Defence Committee,’ are not giving up. They have displayed banners in Sangvi, warning MLAs and the government that if their homes are affected, they will ensure that the election results reflect their anger.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, the survey is in the end-stage and initially, commercial properties will be razed, followed by residential structures post-monsoon. “The action will be taken by us against these structures. The Drone images and zonal reports will aid the demolition drive.There is no political pressure on us influencing action,” he said.

It may be noted that three rivers flow through the jurisdiction of PCMC limits. Pavana, which flows from the heart of Pimpri Chinchwad, covers 24.4 km, while Indrayani covers 20 km, and Mula River covers 14 km.

According to sources, officials of the PCMC are reportedly under pressure and are refraining from demolishing illegal structures. Instead, they are only issuing notices. The increasing number of unauthorized constructions in the city has raised concerns, but the municipal anti-encroachment department is only issuing notices due to these threats.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, the action will be taken against the commercial structures initially and later against the residential structures. “The action has been initiated by the civic body following the directions from NGT, a few court orders and directions from the chief minister’s office. To prevent loss of life and property, buildings constructed at blue floodlines of Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers will be demolished.”

Speaking to HT, MLA Mahesh Landge said there is no political pressure on the administration to refrain from taking action, but we have asked them to review the blue line in the twin city.

“There are structures which are decades old and constructed when the area was under gram panchayat and before the blue flood line was demarcated,” he said.