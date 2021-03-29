Demu train services between Pune to Phaltan begin today

The Central Railways (CR) is going to start new Demu train services between Pune to Phaltan from March 30. This new route and train services is going to be beneficial for thousands of daily commuters on this route which includes farmers, office going people, students and others while the Demu train services will actually begin from March 31 and its detailed timetable will be declared by the railways.

Piyush Goyal, union minister of railways, commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution will flag off the Demu train from Phaltan to Pune via Lonand on Tuesday, March 30 through video conferencing in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, union minister of environment, forest and climate change, information and broadcasting, heavy industries and public enterprise.

Also, the state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers from the state government will be present on the occasion virtually.

“This new Demu train services will help the people of this region in general and agriculturists to reach new markets, students to reach educational institutions of their choice and workers to seek more green pastures in particular. Phaltan is an agriculture as well as industry-based area. Sugar cane, pomegranate, capsicum, okra are produced here. Also, well known sugar factories and other companies are situated in the area near Phaltan. Owing to the above produce and companies, there is much movement of commercial traders and aggregators from Phaltan to Pune and other cities. Railways, being the cheapest mode of transport and the direct connectivity between Pune to Phaltan via Lonand will be a boon to their aspirations.” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

While the residents of Phaltan who are working in various private and government sectors, pursuing education in Pune will get a direct passenger train connectivity from Phaltan to Pune and back.

“We are so happy that this new Demu train service is starting from Phaltan to Pune, as daily hundreds of people travel between these routes for various kinds of work. Travelling by railways is always cheaper and safe for common public,” said Mukesh Bagal, a resident of Phaltan.