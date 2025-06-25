Deputy Principal of govt. institute caught accepting bribe to appoint supervisor for smooth conduct of exams

The Pune division of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a deputy principal of Anantrao Pawar Government Industrial Training Institute, Malegaon Budruk, near Baramati in Pune district for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 to appoint an exam supervisor for the smooth conduct of exams at a private paramedical institute whose chairman is the complainant in this case. ACB officials said that a total 45 students are going to appear for exams at the private paramedical institute. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Avdhoot Bhimaji Jadhavar, 53, who is the deputy principal of Anantrao Pawar Government Industrial Training Institute with additional charge as principal of the institute.

ACB officials said that a total 45 students are going to appear for exams at the private paramedical institute whose chairman is the complainant in this case, and that Jadhavar accepted a bribe of ₹40,000 to appoint an exam supervisor for the smooth conduct of exams at the private paramedical institute.

According to the officials, the complainant wrote a letter to the Anantrao Pawar Government Industrial Training Institute, requesting that the latter appoint a supervisor for the exams to be held at the private paramedical institute. According to the complainant, Jadhavar demanded ₹2,000 per student amounting to ₹90,000 for 45 students. Of the ₹90,000, ₹10,000 was already received from the complainant only after which did Jadhavar share the letter of appointment of the exam supervisor with the complainant.

ACB officials further said that the exam supervisor conducted the exam accordingly. During the exam, Jadhavar constantly demanded the remaining ₹80,000 from the complainant. Hence on June 23, the complainant approached the ACB and filed a complaint. On the same day, the ACB verified the complaint and found that the accused had demanded the remaining ₹80,000 for the smooth conduct of exams at the private paramedical institute. On June 24, ACB officials laid a trap at Hotel City Inn and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant. A case has been filed under relevant sections at the Baramati taluka police station.