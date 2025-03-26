Derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj: Journalist Koratkar gets 3-day police custody

The Kolhapur Sessions Court on Tuesday remanded journalist Prashant Koratkar in police custody till March 28 in a case where he is accused of making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The first information report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting hatred or enmity among groups. (HT PHOTO)

Koratkar, a resident of Nagpur, was arrested from Telangana on Monday after a case was registered against him on February 25 on the basis of an audio conversation between him and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant.

The journalist was brought to court under strict security arrangements.

Public Prosecutor Suryakant Pawar had sought eight days of police custody citing the gravity of the case and need for thorough investigation. Defence lawyer Sourabh Ghag submitted that there is no need for police custody as the complainant has already made a viral audio call on social media.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting hatred or enmity among groups.

Sawant had posted the audio recording on social media, resulting in widespread outrage.

On March 18, Additional Sessions Judge DV Kashyap in Kolhapur rejected Koratkar’s anticipatory bail plea.

Koratkar had claimed in the plea that his phone was compromised and the audio was doctored. He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology.

The scribe was taken into custody from Mancherial Railway Station area in Telangana at around 2.45pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kolhapur police have issued notice to Pratish Padwekar, driver of Koratkar, to appear before the authorities as part of probe. Padwekar is likely to appear at Juna Rajwada Police Station on Wednesday.