Despite CM’s warning, illegal hoardings continue to deface city

The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ directive to crack down on illegal hoardings, unauthorised banners and posters put up by political leaders has failed to bring desired results. Posters and banners, including those of BJP leaders, continue to dot city streets. Many are ironically placed near ongoing road and pipeline repair works. CM Fadnavis had instructed authorities to take strict action against illegal banners and hoardings, even if they featured his own image. (HT PHOTO)

The city is grappling with dug-up roads due to pipeline installations and repair projects, making commuting difficult for citizens. Adding to their frustration, local MLAs, former corporators, and leaders from various political parties have put up banners claiming credit for these works.

On January 7, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, Fadnavis had instructed authorities to take strict action against illegal banners and hoardings, even if they featured his own image. However, the message seems to have had little impact.

For the past few weeks, several internal roads across the city have been dug up, forcing residents to navigate through debris and uneven surfaces. Citizens say the ongoing work has caused significant inconvenience, and political hoardings only add insult to it.

“In our area, pipeline repairs have left internal roads dug up. On top of that, hoardings of local MLA and his associates have been put up near the site, which is unnecessary. We elderly people find it difficult to walk on these roads, and the work should be completed within a specific time frame,” said Keshav Mhatre, a senior citizen from Shukrawar Peth.

Usha Joshi, a resident of Sahakarnagar, echoed similar concerns. “For months, road concretisation work has been going on in our area, and political leaders have plastered the streets with banners taking credit for it. We don’t care who did it—we know it’s being done with our tax money.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) skysign department officials said action is being taken against illegal hoardings. According to the official data, from April 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, 20,968 illegal hoardings, banners, posters, flags, and kiosks have been removed across city’s 15 ward offices. During the same period, fines amounting to ₹16,36,005 have been collected.

“We are continuously removing illegal hoardings and banners across the city. Every day, our teams receive a list of unauthorised hoardings, regardless of the political party, and action is taken accordingly,” said Prashant Thombare, deputy municipal commissioner, PMC skysign department.

Despite these measures, citizens question whether political leaders will abide by the rules or if the city will continue to be cluttered with illegal displays of self-promotion.