Dhangekar defends agitations after Fadnavis calls him ‘accidental MLA’

PUNE Kasba Peth Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Saturday hit back at deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, defending his protests against issues such as the Porsche case, drug peddling, and Pune’s late-night pub culture. The Congress MLA accused Fadnavis of disturbing Pune’s harmony. (HT PHOTO)

His response came after Fadnavis, during a rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemant Rasne in Kasba Peth on Friday, criticised Dhangekar, calling his protest a “drama” and suggesting that his win during the by-poll in 2023 was an accident.

“If standing up against the Porsche car case, exposing drug peddlers, and protesting late-night pub culture is drama, then so be it. These actions compelled the authorities to act,” Dhangekar said.

“I raised the Porsche car case, where all agencies, including the police, were managed. Because of my agitation, the police were forced to file the case, and it became a national issue,” he said.

He also highlighted his efforts against drug peddlers. “Drug peddlers were being allowed to leave Sassoon Hospital despite being in police custody. I exposed the entire racket and agitated against it,” he claimed.

Regarding the pub culture protests, Dhangekar said, as a party, we opposed the late-night pub culture in Pune. If Fadnavis calls all this drama, he can label it as such. But these protests brought action.

The Congress MLA accused Fadnavis of disturbing Pune’s harmony. “Pune has been a peaceful city where citizens have coexisted for decades. Fadnavis is trying to disrupt that unity,” he said.