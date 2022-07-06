Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains
PUNE: With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday.
Ankur Kapse, a resident of Bhairav nagar, said, “The power went off at around 1 am and there was total chaos in some areas as initially, people could not sleep and later, their work from home routine was completely disrupted. Various calls made to MSEDCL went unanswered.”
Gayatri Parashare, another resident from Dhanori, said, “Such incidents take place no sooner the monsoon starts. Why does the MSEDCL not provide a foolproof solution?”
According to the MSEDCL spokesperson, “There was a cable fault at Dhanori which took a lot of time to resolve. The power supply was not impacted in the whole of Dhanori. In a few areas, there was no power failure at all.”
“At many places, the wires caught moisture or at some places where roads have been dug, water entered the cable lines. As soon as we were informed, our engineers were on field to resolve the problem,” the spokesperson said.
Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Madhura Panse from Wagholi said, “At least one area in Wagholi suffers from power failure every day. The MSEDCL engineers come and carry out repairs but the problem occurs again.” Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”
On his part, the MSEDCL spokesperson said, “A few cables got damaged near Chandani chowk and alternate supply was made available but people have still complained of voltage fluctuations at a few places.”
Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police. DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday.
MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season. MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”
Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP to engage with Pasmanda Muslims on road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) has decided to step up its plan to connect with the Muslim community through a host of government schemes on the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'tushtikaran nahin triptikaran (fulfilment, not appeasement)', message at the party's national executive in Hyderabad earlier this month.
Mayawati leaves for Delhi to review BSP’s preparations for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who was camping in Lucknow since February 2021, on Wednesday left for Delhi where she will review her party's preparations for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due to be held later this year. While the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held at the year-end, the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana assembly elections will be held in 2023.
