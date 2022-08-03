Dial 112: Pune police stand 37th, in state in response time
As per data maintained by the Maharashtra state police regarding the emergency response support system (ERSS), the Pune city police secured 37th rank while Washim police secured top rank in the state in terms of response time in handling calls from residents seeking police-related help. The police in September 2021 started ‘dial 112’ as a centralised helpline for residents seeking police-related help.
During the period from September 16, 2021 to July 31, 2022, the Pune city police stood 37th with a total response time of 38.27 minutes. In the said period, the Pune city police received a total 115,176 calls out of which 115,157 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 21,307 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless considering technical glitches.
KK Kamble, who heads the ‘dial 112’ Pune team, said that in July, the Pune police reduced call response time to 17.48 minutes. “There are many reasons behind it, like many beat marshals faced issues during the use of this new technology, many trained staff were transferred to other departments, and many a time, there were server issues. Hence, we struggled during the early days. But now our response time has improved a lot,” Kamble said. He said that the highest number of calls might be one of the reasons behind the high response time. He said that they have achieved a response time of 19.45 minutes in May, 20.27 minutes in June, and 17.48 minutes in July. He added that they have decided to keep a response time of under 15 minutes within the next three to four months. The Pune police have 107 two-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, and eight to ten dedicated staff to address grievances raised on the ‘dial 112’ helpline.
Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022 the Washim police came first in the state with a total response time of 13.26 minutes. The Washim police received a total 4,238 calls out of which all 4,238 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 12 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless considering technical glitches.
Superintendent of police, Washim, Bachchan Singh, said that earlier in September 2021, their response time was 25.10 minutes. After deliberate efforts, it was reduced to 13.26 minutes. In July, the Washim police achieved a response time of 6.23 minutes. Now, the Washim police have decided to keep a response time of under five minutes. Singh said, “The dial 112 helpline number was given to people for instant help. Hence, our response should be immediate so that needy persons get timely police help.” To reduce the response time, Singh took a daily review of calls and pinned responsibility for delays on the officers concerned.
Meanwhile, Pune rural police stood 39th in the state with a response time of 43.48 minutes. Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022, Pune rural received a total 18,511 calls out of which 18,509 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 2,055 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless, considering technical glitches.
The neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad police stood 21st with a response time of 26.00 minutes. Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police received a total 51,067 calls out of which 51,064 calls were closed.
Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor
The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.
