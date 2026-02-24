Digvijay Patil withdraws pre-arrest bail plea in Mundhwa land scam case

The Pune Additional Sessions Court on February 18 allowed Digvijay Patil to withdraw his pre-arrest bail application in connection with the Mundhwa land scam registered at Khadak Police Station and investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police. In the ₹1,800-crore Mundhwa land deal case, the FIR names suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, suspended Pune tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, and Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Advocate S.S. Kulkarni, appearing for Patil, sought permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to file a fresh application in accordance with the law. The court allowed the request and disposed of the application as withdrawn.

In an order dated February 18, Additional Sessions Judge B.V. Wagh said, “The advocate for the applicant has filed Pursis Exh 9 and application Exh.10 endorsing withdrawal of the bail application. In view of the endorsement on pursis Exh. 9 and application Exh.10, the application is disposed of as withdrawn.”

Patil and power-of-attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani allegedly executed the sale deed of around 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa at an undervalued ₹300 crore, causing an alleged ₹21 crore loss in stamp duty to the state exchequer. The accused have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for misappropriation, cheating and related offences. The probe continues against Taru, Patil and Yeole.