Dilapidated overhead tank poses danger at Aundh Hospital 

The outdated overhead water tank at Chest Hospital in Aundh poses a serious risk to the lives of healthcare staff and patients. According to officials, the tank needs to be demolished as a priority. This tank supplies water to the Chest Hospital, the Aundh District Hospital, and the hospital quarters’ residential staff. (HT PHOTO)

The overhead water tank with a capacity of 4.50 lakh litres was built in 1973.

Despite the tank’s structure being beyond repair, the officials have turned a blind eye towards the issue.

Dr Abhijeet Hosmani, medical superintendent of Chest Hospital, said several letters have been drafted to the health director’s office including the recent letter on 24 requesting to investigate the issue.

“The tank needs to be demolished and a new tank should be constructed. Expenses of around ₹2.28 crore will be incurred to build a new tank. The work won’t start unless the funds are allotted by the health department,” he said.

The experts from COEP conducted the structural audit of the Tank in November 2019 and recommended demolishing the facility.

‘The existing water tank structure is beyond the scope of the repair stage since it was upgraded once earlier. Any attempts to repair/upgrade, in our opinion, will not be viable and economically feasible. Hence, based on observations pertaining to the health of the water tank, it is recommended to put the tank out of service and demolish it,’ said the report.

Another senior official from the hospital, on anonymity, informed, that the structural audit of the tank was conducted five years back during which it was recommended that the water tank which is 50 years needs be demolished.

“The columns, and braces of the tank have heavily corroded and deteriorated to a high degree.

The brace reinforcement is also heavily corroded, and the roof slab of the container is damaged. Also, cracks are observed in all braces, joint of roof slab and side wall,” said, the official.