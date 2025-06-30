Direct flights from Pune to Europe likely soon: Murlidhar Mohol

For Punekars who have long desired direct flights to international destinations like Europe, relief is round-the-corner. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has announced that the process for extending the runway has already begun. Currently, Pune Airport does not operate direct flights to European countries due to infrastructural limitations, particularly the length of the runway. Mohol also highlighted the importance of the new airport project at Purandar, which has faced several delays (HT)

About the development, Mohol said, “There are currently no direct international flights operating out of Pune because the runway isn’t long enough to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft used for such routes. But the process for extending the runway has already begun. Nearly 300 acres of land will be acquired for this expansion. Sixty per cent of the total cost of land acquisition will be borne by the Maharashtra government; 20% by the Pune Municipal Corporation; 10% by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); and the remaining 10% by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Within the next one-and-a-half years, Punekars will be able to travel directly from Pune to international destinations with flights connecting to European destinations.”

The announcement is part of a broader vision to improve air connectivity and infrastructure in the region. Mohol also highlighted the importance of the new airport project at Purandar, which has faced several delays, especially over land acquisition. The minister confirmed that the state government has now finalised the location for Purandar Airport and the land acquisition process is underway. This airport is expected to operate on par with international standards and significantly boost connectivity to and from Pune and the surrounding regions of western Maharashtra.

“When a new airport is proposed anywhere in the country, it is the state government’s responsibility to allocate land. During Devendra Fadnavis’s earlier tenure as chief minister between 2014 and 2019, the site for Purandar Airport was finalised, and work on the project began. The fact that Pune will soon have an international airport at Purandar is a matter of pride for both the city and western Maharashtra,” Mohol said.

The minister also spoke about ongoing upgrades at Pune Airport. He shared that operations of the new terminal have now begun fully, and the transition from the old terminal is almost complete. “Even though I travel across the country, Pune will always be my top priority. That is why I ensured that operations at the new terminal of Pune Airport commenced without delay. Today, 100% of operations are taking place through the new terminal. Simultaneously, we’ve also initiated redevelopment work on the old terminal,” he stated.

Kedar Mane, a flyer, said, “This is incredible news for all of us who have to travel internationally, especially to Europe. Right now, I have to either go to Mumbai or Delhi to catch a direct flight, which adds so much time, cost, and inconvenience to the trip. The idea that in just over a year, I might be able to fly directly to Frankfurt or Amsterdam from Pune is honestly a dream come true. It’s not just about convenience; this kind of connectivity will put Pune on the global business map in a much stronger way. I hope the runway expansion and terminal upgrades take place as per the timelines announced. We’ve been waiting for this for years.”

Currently, Pune Airport operates flights to 35 domestic destinations and three international destinations, the latter including two flights to Dubai, two to Bangkok, and one to Singapore.