Kerala has ‘best people,’ Delhi has…: German vlogger’s ‘brutally honest’ take on Indian states

A German travel vlogger's "brutally honest" review of India has taken social media by storm after he ranked his favourite experiences across the country. Christian Betzmann, who has explored over 20 Indian states, shared an engaging Instagram post breaking down the best spots for food, adventure, and community. While his high praise for states like Punjab, Meghalaya, and Kerala resonated deeply with travel enthusiasts, his blunt critique of Delhi’s pollution sparked an equally intense conversation. German vlogger Christian Betzmann shared his thoughts after visiting different states in India. (Instagram/@chrisbetzmann)

“After travelling to over 20 States in India, here is my honest rating! There's sooo many places I could mention all over again tho,” vlogger Christian Betzmann wrote on Instagram and shared a series of visuals.

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The first one read, “I visited 20 States in India. Here's my brutally honest ranking.”

In the subsequent visuals, he shared glimpses of the various Indian destinations he visited, accompanied by text describing his experience at each.

While he named Punjab as the “best religious place,” he shared how he had “best adventures” in Meghalaya. Betzmann continued, saying that he met “best people” in Kerala, found the “best community” in Goa, and the “best food” in Rajasthan. While he had praised the other places he visited, he felt Delhi was “most polluted”.