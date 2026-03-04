Pune: The long-pending plan to connect Pune International Airport at Lohegaon with the city’s Metro network has moved a step forward, with a “practical route” now finalised after discussions on six alternatives, Union minister of state and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday. Direct Metro link to Pune airport finalised

Addressing reporters after a comprehensive review meeting of city projects, Mohol said the airport would now be directly linked through a Metro corridor. “It is essential that the international airport at Lohegaon is connected by Metro. After deliberations on six routes, a feasible alignment has been finalised. Work will begin soon,” he said.

The airport connectivity has been a long-standing demand, especially as passenger traffic at Pune International Airport has grown steadily over the past decade. At present, the airport is accessible only by road, often leading to traffic bottlenecks on Nagar Road and surrounding areas. The existing Metro line passes through Nagar Road and the closest station to the airport is currently at Ramwadi.

Mohol also said that instructions have been issued to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed Khadakwasla–Hinjewadi Metro corridor.

While this move signals continued expansion of Pune’s Metro network, the choice of corridor has surprised many. Earlier, senior leaders had spoken about a Chandani Chowk–Hinjewadi link. However, commuter groups have consistently demanded a Katraj–Hinjewadi Metro line, arguing that such a route could significantly ease congestion on the Mumbai–Bengaluru national highway (NH-48), particularly between Katraj, Wakad and Hinjewadi.

The western bypass stretch witnesses heavy traffic daily due to IT parks in Hinjewadi, industrial hubs and rapidly growing residential pockets in south and southwest Pune. “If the aim is to reduce traffic load, a Katraj–Hinjewadi corridor would directly serve thousands of daily commuters. The Khadakwasla route does not address peak-hour congestion on the highway,” said Amol Deshmukh, an IT professional from Baner.

Swati Jadhav, a resident of Katraj, said a direct Metro link to Hinjewadi would be a “game changer” for office-goers. “People spend nearly two hours one way. A fast mass transit option along this belt would pull private vehicles off the road,” she said.

Meanwhile Mohol also reviewed the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro line, being implemented by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). It is 94% complete, and 13 of its 23 stations are expected to be ready by April-end.

He added that work on the Vanaz–Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi–Wagholi Metro routes will begin soon.

Apart from Metro projects, Mohol reviewed 16 major development works, including road widening and beautification of key airport approach roads, river rejuvenation under the National River Conservation Plan, and the final phase of the equal water supply scheme.

Citing rising pollution levels in recent days, he directed officials to take immediate mitigation measures and clear encroachments from footpaths.

Mohol also reviewed progress on the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College building and hostel project, conceived during his tenure as standing committee chairman in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The meeting, held at the Government Rest House, was attended by civic commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase, Maha Metro executive director Shravan Hardikar, airport director Santosh Dhoke, and senior officials from various departments.

Mohol said that with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, development projects in Pune are being expedited and the BJP remains committed to completing them within stipulated timelines.